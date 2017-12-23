PAT announces Dec 30 as new date for APC

LAHORE : Dr Tahirul Qadri chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Saturday announced December 30 as a new date for its All Parties Conference (APC), wherein the party chief would unveil future course of action after holding consultations with other political parties.

The PAT chief had called an APC on December 28 to deliberate on future plan of action against responsible of Model Town massacre in light of the incident report.

However, the PAT leadership rescheduled the date of conference, which would now be held on December 30.

Qadri has been demanding the immediate resignations from Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Orignally published by INP