ISLAMABAD – The federal government has extended the e-passport facility across the country after it was first launched in Islamabad.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport has also released fee schedule for e-passport.

Latest Fee Details

The regular fee for an e-passport with five-year validity and 36 pages has been fixed at Rs9,000 while the urgent fee is Rs15,000.

The regular fee for 72-page passport with five-year validity has been fixed at Rs16,500, and for urgent processing, it stands at Rs27,000.

Furthermore, the regular fee for 36-page passport with 10-year validity has been announced as Rs13,500, while the department will charge Rs22,500 for urgent processing.

For a 10-year passport with 72 pages, the regular fee is Rs24,750, and the urgent fee is Rs40,500.

The passport’s latest fee schedule has been implemented since August 16.