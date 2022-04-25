Passport issued to Nawaz, valid for 10 years

The Government of Pakistan has issued a new passport to the PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, enabling him to travel to Pakistan.

The passport was issued in Islamabad on April 23, 2022, at 2:49pm (PST). The nature of the passport is “ordinary”, and it was made in the “urgent” category.

The former prime minister’s new passport is valid for 10 years — till April 2032. The passport’s status is “active” as per the evidence shared by a trusted source.

Imran Khan’s government had refused to renew Nawaz’s passport after it expired in February last year but then-interior minister Sheikh Rasheed had said if the PML-N supremo wanted to return he could be issued a special certificate.

Khan had repeatedly lashed out at Nawaz for going abroad for treatment, but earlier in February, he noted that letting the PML-N supremo leave Pakistan was a “major mistake” of his government.