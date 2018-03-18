Passive bond funds destabilising global markets

London

The Bank for International Settlements sees rising debt issuance as potentially destabilising for global markets, and points to a curious suspect — index funds.

In a report issued last week, the BIS warned that borrowers may be tempted to ignore the interests of their bondholders and take on additional leverage to meet demand from index trackers. That’s because the most widely used benchmarks allot larger positions to companies that have the most outstanding bonds, thereby rewarding companies that become more indebted, the report argues.

A higher share of passive investors could “weaken market discipline and alter the incentives of corporate and sovereign issuers to act in the interest of investors,” the Basel, Switzerland-based institution said. “From a financial stability perspective, there is a concern that this can act pro-cyclically and encourage aggregate leverage.” The BIS is tapping into a long-held concern about bond indexes, which — in mimicking the skew of traditional equity benchmarks toward larger companies — end up tracking the biggest debt issuers. Bond sales have certainly exploded over the last decade and investors have ploughed more and more into funds that passively invest in them, but arguably both have more to do with the decade of ultra-low interest rates than one another.

Regardless, when the so-called central bankers’ bank speaks, it’s worth a listen. As its report points out, for every 1 per cent increase in debt, a company’s weight climbs 0.025 percentage points in the Merrill Lynch Global Broad Market Corporate Index. By contrast, a company’s size plays a much less significant role, with a 1 per cent increase in total assets only resulting in a 0.005 percentage point increase in its weight in the benchmark Issuers of passive funds are already taking note and starting to favour bond indexes that tilt toward factors like duration risk or credit quality, rather than a company’s debt burden. Of the 48 US fixed-income ETFs launched last year, 27 chose an alternative weighting, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Over the past six years, investors have ploughed more than $650 billion (Dh2.4 trillion) into passive exchange-traded and mutual funds in the US that invest in bonds — more than double the inflow for active products, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, owns the Bloomberg Barclays-branded bond indexes, the most widely followed measure of fixed-income performance worldwide.