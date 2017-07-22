Passing out parade held at PAF Base Korangi Creek

Karachi

The passing out parade of Aero Apprentices Entry No Aero Tech & Aero Supp-1502, AT-1602 Electro Mech (Ground) and Aero Support-1608 was held at PAF Base, Korangi Creek.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command was also present on the occasion, says a PAF statement here Friday.

It said the chief guest reviewed the parade and awarded trophies among the distinction holders.

A total of 717 Aero Apprentices including personnel from friendly countries and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their technical training. Seven trophies were awarded to the passing out Apprentices.—APP