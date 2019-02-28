Passing out parade of Police courses held

A passing-out parade of the 53rd Police courses was held at the Khairpur Training Center on Wednesday.

Addressing as the chief guest on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Prisons Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government has done laudable efforts to modernize the police force adding that police job is not easy because police have to face challenges while cope up with these challenges.

He said that it is essential for the police force to enhance their capability, capacities and professionalism.

He said that a special training programme had been devised keeping

in view prevailing challenges such as terrorism and militancy.

In his welcome address, Principal of the Khairpur Police Training Centre Anwar Bugti said that so far 1300 police officers and jawans had

been trained.

Later, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Training Shaukat Abbas thanked chief guest of this ceremony Nasir Hussain Shah for showing support to Sindh police on behalf of Sindh government.

SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail, Deputy Commisioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindh and others were also attended the ceremony.-APP

