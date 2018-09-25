Passing out parade of FC held

Quetta

Passing out parade ceremony of 62nd batch of Frontier Corps Balochistan was held at School of FC Training Centre in Loralai on Tuesday. Chief Guest of the ceremony Sector Commander North Brigadier Nadeem Sohail and martyred FC soldier Muhammad Waseem’s father were presented a guard of honor on arrival in FC training center ground, said a press release issued here by Public Relation Officer for Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan.

Passing out recruits while taking oath to remain loyal to the State pledges to defend Motherland and fulfill their responsibilities. Sector Commander North Brigadier Nadeem Sohail distributed awarded prizes among outstanding cadets of the course. Around 1614 youngsters who graduated participated in the passing out Parade. Recruit Saqib Rahim was declared Over All Best Trainee, while excellent champion company was honored to Khan Shaheed Company.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Yousuf Javed, Chief Instructor of Training Center Loralai shared details about the various steps of training in this ceremony. While addressing the parade Sector Commander North Brigadier Nadeem Sohail said that Frontier Corps Balochistan is not only the overseer of the border boundaries of Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran, but working resolutely with provincial government for the development of the province and welfare of the citizens.

He said that the School of Frontier Corp and Training Center has been playing vital role since 43 years in training basic and professional skills to the Frontier Corps recruits.—APP

