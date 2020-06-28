Passing out parade of 113th midshipmen, 22nd SSC course held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

113th Midshipmen and 22nd Short Service Commission (SSC) Course Passing Out Parade was held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi. The Commissioning Parade comprised of 100 Midshipmen & 65 cadets of SSC Course.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas.

While addressing the parade, the Chief Guest congratulated the newly commissioned officers for proudly joining ranks of maritime defenders of Pakistan. He advised the officers to remain grateful to Allah almighty for the opportunity being bestowed upon them and remain resolute in taking up the sacred task of defending the motherland. The Chief Guest also asked the young officers to put in their best to live up to the expectations of the nation in line with PN traditions. The Chief Guest applauded the friendly countries Midshipmen in absentia and also valued modest proceedings due outbreak of pandemic COVID-19.

The Chief Guest briefly mentioned recent acquisitions of platforms by Pakistan Navy and urged the officers to keep themselves abreast with latest technologies in modern warfare and broaden their geo-strategic horizon along with professional competence. He also acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of armed forces and pledged made towards safeguarding national sovereignty against any threat posed by the adversary. While talking on IoK, the Admiral valiantly underlined the unprecedented, unjust unilateral revocation of article 370 and malignant designs of our eastern neighbour. He further highlighted that humiliation of our adversary on both internal and external fronts has bestowed more responsibility upon Pakistan Armed Forces to respond befittingly, if provoked.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy highlighted salient features of officers’ high training standards that ensured confidence of friendly countries in Pakistan Naval Academy’s training.

He also advised the young sentinels to hold fast the core values of Faith, Character, Courage and Commitment, adopted in Pakistan Navy, while keeping the national interest as first and foremost.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away the prizes to position holders. The prestigious ‘Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal’ was conferred upon Lt Arslan Tariq PN. Midshipman Abdul Rehman was awarded the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ for his overall best performance, whereas, Midshipman Ahmed Iqbal Bazmi won the ‘Academy’s Dirk’. Officer Cadet Muhammad Hassan Jalal was awarded ‘Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal’ and Officer Cadet Muhammad Usman Khan from Short Service Commission Course won the ‘Commandant Gold Medal’. The Proficiency Banner was reclaimed by Main Top Squadron.