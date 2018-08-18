Passing-out of sniper shooting course

The passing-out parade of a sniper shooting course was held at Police Training School Farooqabad on Friday.

DSP Training Naveeda Hameed received the salutation. The course has been completed under the directions and supervision of Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh.

During the passing-out of the sniper shooting course, DSP-PHP-Training Naveeda Hameed addressed the cadets. She admired their performance and staff of the Police Training School.

The course participants showed their abilities and exhibited their shooting tactics. The DSP-Training also distributed prizes among skillful course participants.—APP

