Passing of Acid and Burn Bill ,2017 widely hailed

People from different walks of life on Saturday appreciating the passing of ‘The Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017’ by the parliament, expressed the hope that it would provide urgent relief to the victims, rehabilitate them and speeding up the accountability process.

According to them, the bill provides the solution to end acid violence, and trial of offenders on strict notice in short period of time.

Saima Durrani, a women rights activist said that the bill aimed at making provisions to specifically criminalize acid and burn related violence by providing fair and speedy trial of such heinous offences and for matters connected therewith.

She said the bill offered free medical treatment and rehabilitation for acid burn victims besides outlining a process for conducting trials of accused in the shortest possible time.

A social activist, Nasreen Malik said that the bill would help supporting the victims and bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

She added with the introduction of this bill, the acid related crime incidents would come down.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly passed the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017 on Tuesday, which was moved by Marvi Memon from PML-N to help the victims and provide them justice.—APP

