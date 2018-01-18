Passing the ball back to the bowler is a sign of respect, says Pillay’s mentor

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

South Africa’s Under-19 opener Jiveshan Pillay who was declared out Obstructing the Field ((law clubbed with Handled the Ball) for passing the ball to the bowler in the match against West Indies in New Zealand on Wednesday may have done it so as a sign of respect, believes his local coach Mark Charlton.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from South Africa, he said, “in South Africa passing the ball back to the bowler is a sign of respect and Pillay being the young gentleman he is was did this out of respect”.

“He (Pillay), however, should have checked with the West Indian players first before throwing the ball back however as I am sure he knew the law”. “The West Indies were in the laws of the game to appeal for the dismissal and it was out. It was up to the Windies team to withdraw the appeal”. “The dismissal was out however I feel the West Indian players and captain in retrospect will probably feel that they could have done it differently”, he added. Incidentally, the batsman will be celebrating his 19th birthday on Thursday.

“He is young and at a World Cup he is getting runs. I am sure his birthday cake will still taste great”. “He is a fine batter up the order we at the Titans feel he has a big future with the franchise”.

“In batting you need to eliminate any way of getting out that u can. I think hes learnt his lesson not to do that again…being 100%al aware all the time is key”, the mentor Mark Charlton, who is also the High Performance Manager at Titans concluded.