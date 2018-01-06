On passing away of Zubeida Aapa

We are deeply saddened with the news of Zubeida Aapa’s death. She passed away after a brief illness in a hospital in Karachi. The cause of death is described heart failure. She is no more with us. All of us have to die one day. This is the reality of life. She was a famous chef ad culinary artist. There was magic in her hands and great flair for cooking. She was born on April 4, 1945 in Hyderabad, Deccan in a respectable family. She had ten other siblings. Fatima Suriya Bajia a famous novelist and playwright. Zehra Nigha an Urdu poet and Anwar Maqsood, most famous writer, popular poet, and entertainer. Zubeida Tariq worked with ARY TV. She did many culinary shows. She did 120 shows with Nida and another 120 shows with Kiran. She was a celebrity in her own right and popular with the TV viewers around the world. She helped shape the lives of millions of women with her useful recipes and household tips. She will always be remembered for her services to women as well as to the nation. May Allah the Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and eternal tranquillity and give courage and patience to friends & family to bear this irreparable loss.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

