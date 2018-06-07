Passengers welcome Eid special trains

Lahore

People welcomed the decision of railways for running five special trains on Eidul Fitr days. Talking to this scribe on Wednesday, Dr Zafar of Tehrik Naujwanan-e-Pakistan said that hundreds of passengers from far-off stations travelled by these trains to get their hometowns, adding that the facility should be appreciated.

Hafiz Abdul Qayum, chairman daily passengers association also appreciated the step taken by the railways, however he said that Narowal section was always neglected by the railways and demanded a special train for the section. It is pertinent to mention that railways is operating five special trains on Eidul Fitr days to manage a high flux of passengers.

According to the schedule, the first special Eid train will depart at 11:00 am from Karachi city on June 12 and it will pass through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malikwal, Rawalpindi and Attock City. It will reach Peshawar Cant on the next day at 10pm.

Second train will depart from Quetta on June 12 at 11:30am. It will cross Jacobabad, Multan Cantt, Khanewal and Lahore and reach Rawalpindi next day at 8 pm. Third train will depart from Karachi Cantt on June 13 at 11:00 am. It will cross Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Faisalabad and will arrive at Lahore at 10am on the next day. Fourth train will depart on June 14 from Rawalpindi at 7am via Attock City, Dao Khail, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh and it will reach Multan Cantt on the same night at 10:30pm.

Fifth train will depart from Multan Cant on June 19 at 7am via Kot Addu, Dao Khail and Attock city for Rawalpindi and it will reach its destination on the same night at 10:15pm. PR spokesman informed that additional coaches will also be attached to other trains to accommodate maximum passengers.—APP