Passengers irked as luggage belts break down at airport

Rawalpindi

Passengers on Monday faced inconvenience at New Islamabad Airport after conveyor belts – used to transport luggage to and from the aircraft – broke down. Two luggage conveyor belts at the airport’s international departure lounge malfunctioned, prompting authorities to manually retrieve and load the baggage. A technical team was called by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to resolve the issue. A CAA spokesperson told maintenance work was in progress and the belts will be functional soon. The malfunction has not affected flight schedules, he claimed.

The newly-constructed airport has seen its share of controversies since its inauguration. In September 2017, the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation expressed concerns at poor or zero facilities at with the aviation division conceding the shortcomings.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp