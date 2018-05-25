Passengers held on various charges

City Reporter

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested three passengers on various charges at the Allama Iqbal Airport on Thursday.

According to an FIA spokesman, Wajahat Hussain resident of Gujrat arrived from Hong Kong and presented his EP for immigration clearance. During immigration clearance, his particulars got hit in IBMS in Black list category with the remarks as illegally remained in Hong Kong.

Passenger Muhammad Rafique of Sialkot arrived from South Hong Kong. During immigration clearance, his particulars got hit in IBMS in black list category with the remarks as illegally remained in Hong Kong.

Another passenger Javed Akhtar of Sargodha arrived from Germany handed over by airline staff along with check sheet. From the perusal of check sheet reason of deportation was mentioned as deportation under Eura. As per passenger, he went to Iran on visit visa.