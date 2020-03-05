Passengers from China, SK to be put under quarantine

Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minsiter Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that Japan will quarantine passengers from China and South Korea for two weeks on arrival to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “We will strengthen immigration quarantines on people from the two countries,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a cabinet-level taskforce meeting on the virus. “We will ask them to stay in designated areas for two weeks and not to use public transport in the country,” Abe added, saying the measures would come into force from March 9 and last at least until the end of the month.—AP