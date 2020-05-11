Passengers from abroad to undergo virus test: Moeed

Observer Report

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistanis returning from abroad will immediately undergo coronavirus test after landing.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he said that the policy regarding the coronavirus has been changed after consultation with all the provinces.

“Coronavirus test of the returning Pakistanis will be conducted soon after their landing in the country. Those who test negative will be sent home while people with positive tests will be quarantined either at government facilities or at their homes,” he added.

He said the government plans to bring back home about 12,000 Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries in the next 10 days. Moeed Yusuf said about 20,000 stranded Pakistanis have so far been brought back home while 110,000 other Pakistanis in foreign countries desire to return home.

“On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is striving to bring maximum stranded Pakistanis back home at the earliest,” he said and added the government plans to operationalize Sialkot and Quetta airports as well in coming days. It is also important to note that with the increased number of inbound passengers.