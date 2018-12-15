Passengers demand equal fare for all trains

31 railway stations to be renovated across country

Lahore

People travelling on railway’s Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot section have demanded rationalization of the fare by charging equal fare for same classes of different trains.

While talking to here on Friday, Daily Passengers Association (DPA) Chairman Hafiz A Qayyum said that recently the railways increased the fare of 40 trains including 9-Up-10-Down Allama Iqbal Express, which runs between Lahore and Sialkot via Narowal in the name of rationalization.

‘Without any additional facility, increase in fare is not rationalization,’ he added. He said that Allama Iqbal Express and other trains on the section have same facilities and same classes but there was a big difference in the fare of the trains. Citing an example, he said that a passenger had to pay Rs111 from Narowal to Badomalhi for Allama Iqbal Express while the fare for other trains is just Rs25. Likewise, he added fare from Shahdara Bagh to Narang was Rs40 for economy class on other trains, but the railways charged Rs 110 for the same distance and the same class without any additional facility on Allama Iqbal Express.

He said that another thing which was noticeable that the railways was earlier charging Rs 20 per ticket in the name of seat allotment, whereas at the said section there was no need for seat charges.

