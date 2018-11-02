Passengers advised to reach airport four hours prior to departure

Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday advised passengers to report at least four hours prior to their flight departure as roads have been blocked in major cities across the country owing to ongoing protests.

The national flag carrier advised passengers to report five hours prior to their international flight departure and four hours before their domestic flight departure. ‘Passengers can receive information regarding their flight timings by calling 111 786 786,’ a PIA spokesperson said.

Flights are being delayed and passengers are finding it difficult to reach the airports as roads in major cities have been blocked as religious parties continue to protest for a second day today following a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death over blasphemy allegations. Asia Bibi’s acquittal: Roads blocked as protests continue across country.—INP

