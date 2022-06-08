Passenger van plunges into ravine near Killa Saifullah, 22 killed

Twenty-two people were killed and a child was injured when a passenger van travelling on the Zhob National Highway in Balochistan plunged hundreds of feet into a ravine near Killa Saifullah on Wednesday morning.

The ill-fated van, with approximately 23 people on board, had left Loralai for Zhob, the district’s deputy commissioner, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim told media. “The vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai and 22 travellers aboard were reportedly killed in the accident,” he said. Akhtarzai is a tribal area located at an elevation of 1,572 metres in Zhob.

Rescue 1122 officials said that a minor boy was injured in the accident and was referred to Quetta for medical treatment.

The bodies of all the deceased passengers, they added, have been shifted to the Killa Saifullah District Headquarters Hospital. The deceased included five children, five women, and 11 men.