Passenger held at airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration staff arrested a passenger at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, here on Tuesday.

According to FIA spokesman, passenger Khalid Ayaz, resident of Sheikhupura arrived from Germany under check sheet along with his Pakistani passport. His immigration process was done as per procedure. From the perusal of check sheet and email, reason for deportation was not mentioned.

The passenger went to Germany illegally via Iran, Turkey and Italy without any travel document with the connivance of an agent.

On which the passenger was sent to Anti Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for legal action.—APP

