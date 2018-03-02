Passenger dies during flight

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

An overseas Pakistani on Thursday died due to heart attack during flight at Sialkot International Airport, a spokesman of Airport said. He said that an overseas Pakistani Amir Sohail, resident of Bijli Mohallah was coming back from Kuwait through flight no. QR/626 when he felt pain at chest at Sialkot International Airport. The airport administration send him Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital through ambulance where doctors announced him as dead. Meanwhile, Airport Security Forces (ASF) on Thursday apprehended a terrorist at Sialkot Intentional Airport.