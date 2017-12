Passenger Bus over-turned; one killed

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

One died and 10 others received severe injuries on Tuesday when a speedy passenger bus over-turned near Vario Jungle at Pasrur Road. According to Rescue 1122, a speedy passenger bus LES/3450 on his way back to Sialkot when it over-turned due to over-speed near Vario Jungle. As a result, Akhtar (55) died and 10 others as named Ejaz, Nasir, Arshad, Sultan, Akhtar, Adrees, Iftikhar, Shahid, Sajjad and Lateef received severe injuries. According to eye-witnesses, the bus over-turned due to poor condition of road.