Passenger bus crashes in Khuzdar, kills 18

A passenger bus has crashed in Khuzdar, killing 18 passengers resultantly.

According to reports, the passenger coach was heading from Wadh to Dadu when it was involved in an accident near Khori in the Khuzdar area of Balochistan, killing 15 persons on board and injuring 30 others.

Rescue workers reached the scene as soon as the accident was reported and began rescue efforts.

The wounded and dead were sent to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital, where three more individuals died, bringing the total death toll to 18.

Some of the wounded are thought to be in critical condition.

According to sources, the passenger bus lost control and turned turtle because it was travelling too fast.

More to follow…

