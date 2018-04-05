PASSCO procures 7,75,000 bags of wheat

Our Correspondent

Hafizabad

The PASSCO would procure 7,75,000 bags of wheat from nineteen procurement centres being set up in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian Tehsils from April 20, it was officially stated here.

Six token centres have also been set up in Hafizabad Tehsil while three in Pindi Bhattian Tehsil where the growers would be distributed empty gunny bags (bardana) under the supervision of Token Centre Committee through transparent draw of ballots. Ten PCs are being set up in Hafizabad while 9 PCs are being set up in Pindi Bhattian Tehsil.