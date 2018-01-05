Passage of Right to Information law is major achievement for local journalists: Governor

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Thursday said law related to Public Right to Information adopted by provincial assembly can markedly help the journalists in realizing their professional obligations.

Talking to a delegation of Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ),he said contribution made by media in highlighting social discrepancies strengthening democracy can not be ignored. “All proponents of democratic norms hold in high esteem the journalists who have contributed to the cause of democracy,” he said.

KUJ delegation led by its President, Hasan Abbas, General Secretary, Wajid Raza Isphahani, Ghulam Mustafa Aziz, Ghulam Akbar Jafferi, Imran Zakir, Lubna Zarrar, Ishaq Baloch,Nasir Sharif, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Azeem and Mansoor Sahir apprised him of the difficulties faced by the journalists in the metropolis.

Security related challenges faced by local journalists and other avoidable hindrances were explicitly discussed on the occasion.

Sindh Governor assuring them to play his role in addressing problems faced by the professional journalists assured that he would also approach federal and provincial governments to get raised their contribution to endowment fund besides regularizing provision for medical and treatment assistance for journalists.

Muhammad Zubair said journalists can play a significant role in vigilance of ongoing development projects paving way for transparency and establishing public confidence on the same.

Journalists, he said can play a strong and effective role in verifying accusation about discrepancies in different development projects enabling the country to avoid any unwarranted suspension of economic activities at the cost of national progress.

