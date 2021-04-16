‘Pass Track’ – Pakistan launches mobile app for inbound passengers

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, streamline data submission and tracking of passengers coming to Pakistan, the government has launched a mobile application named Pass Track App.

As per the new measure, all passengers are required to submit their requisite information/data including PCR report through Pass Track App before leaving for Pakistan.

“Effective from May 1, 2021, this will be a mandatory requirement and no exception in this regard shall be allowed,” said Pakistan High Commission in London in a statement.

“Furthermore, it is prime responsibility of the airline operators to ensure that all passengers travelling to Pakistan have submitted complete information through the Pass Track App prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. Any or all cases of non-compliance will be dealt with strictly in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

“Additionally, the requirement of submission of Health Declaration Form will cease from Monday 1, 2021 upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of information/data through Pass Track App,” the statement read.

The App is available for download from Google Play and Apple App store.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) is the Technology Partner for the Pass Track App. The application has been developed under the banner of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, Ministry of Health and National Command and Control Center for record keeping of the travelers coming over to of Pakistan in the time Covid-19 Pandemic.

