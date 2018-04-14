Manzoor Pashteen is a Pathan who is promoting Pashtun cause. His rise came on surface when a sit-in was staged in Islamabad against the illegal killing of Naqeebullah Masood by Rao Anwar. Under the garb of Naqeebullah’s support, the guy turned in the spotlight for the Pashtun cause. Their gathering is also named as “Pashtun Tahafuz Movement” as well. Now this PTM has also staged Dharna in Peshawar on the 8th of April. The gathering was unduly larger whereas no mainstream media was bothered by this gathering. However, it is also a fact that main gatherings do not subscribe that you have truthful cause. Gatherings of Qadri in Islamabad and Lahore are no secret to anyone.

Highly charged, electrified and organised gatherings but these gatherings brought nothing. Even Qadri had to adopt the discourse of law for the punishment of those involved in the Model Town tragedy. Manzoor Pashteen is good on having such gatherings and bully bombing against our agencies but he has to understand that nothing can be done above the law. If cause was for Naqeebullah, Roa Anwar is arrested. If cause for Pashtun Tahafuz against violations, way is to courts and trust on courts. No one supports suppression against anyone but if somebody has any ulterior motive, that will be done away with strictly.

CH MUHAMMAD SALEEM

Lahore

