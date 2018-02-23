Recently, Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud was killed by SSP Rao Anwar in a fake encounter in Karachi. Pashtun community became angry over the extra judicial killing of Naqeeb and a group o young Pashtuns started long march from D.I.Khan on January 26, 2018. The protestors were welcomed at places such as Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan and lastly safely reached to Islamabad.

They presented {four} demands firstly, arrest of SSP Rao Anwar and other police officers involved in Naqeebullah’s murder; secondly, removal of landmines from FATA; thirdly, recovery of missing persons and their production to courts and fourthly, end to practice of imposing curfews in FATA after any untoward incident. All these demands are legal and let us see how the government reacts.

The Pashtun long march conveyed a very peaceful message to the whole world that Pashtuns are very peaceful, progressive and democratic. They did not harm any government building or any other grievous cause to general public. But federal government remains silent and did not show any interest in solving of their legal demands. The Pashtun long march postponed for 30 days when Amir Muqam (President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khyber Pakhtunkwa) assured for addressing the demands.

In this case Parliament could also play an important role to highlight the issue but unfortunately our incompetent and inept politicians did not do so. They remain silent over the crucial issue of FATA and did not take forward the people’s voice. People of FATA are facing terrorism, militancy, extremism, displacement and missing of their beloved ones. Parliament is the only place where the four demands can reach their destination through consensus among parliamentarians.

RAZA ULLAH KHAN

Peshawar

