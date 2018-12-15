Pashtu cultural show enthrals audience

A cultural show was arranged here Friday evening at National Press Club (NPC) to promote Pashtu culture and entertain the journalist community of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The event was organised by Pakhtun Journalists Association (PJA) in collaboration with NPC.

Prominent Pashtu singers including living legend Zarsanga, Meena Gul, Azeem Khan and others performed at the show and received a big applause from the audience.

Living legend Zarsanga mesmerised the audience with her melodious singing and traditional folk songs, whereas, the singers also presented Urdu songs at the occasion.

The cultural show was attended by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, MNA Jamaluddin and large number of journalists from the twin cities.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp