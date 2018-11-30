Pashtoon leaders not allowed to go to UAE

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Federal Investigation Agency FIA Friday barred members of the National Assembly from Waziristan Tribal district Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, allegedly affiliated with the Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), at Bacha Khan Airport from leaving for United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The interior ministry, sources said, had placed their names on Exit Control List (ECL). Both members of the parliament were due to leave for UAE at 3.00pm for participation in Pakhtun Community Culture show scheduled to be held on December 2 in Dubai. The FIA is said to have taken their pass-ports into custody and shifted them to its office at the airport for further investigations.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have already registered FIRs against them in different police stations of the province.

Share on: WhatsApp