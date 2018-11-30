Pashto poet Umar Daraz Marwat passes away

Our Correspondent

Lakki Marwat

Pashto poet Umar Daraz Marwat passed away in Lakki Marwat on Thursday night. The author of 110 books leaves behind an enduring literary legacy. He was laid to rest on Friday at Takhti Khel, Lakki Marwat.

Marwat served as the chief editor of the Pashto magazine Sheikh Badin and was well known among progressive Pashto literary circles. He was known as the ‘Khitmatgar‘ of Pashto literature.

He was suffering from an abdominal ailment which was being treated at the Khyber Teaching Hospital. He underwent a diagnostic laparoscopy procedure at KTH on Thursday.

Earlier, the health department allayed apprehensions and stated that Daraz has been provided ample care throughout his stay at the hospital.

Regarding the disclosure of his ailment, the department said such things are shared with close relatives only. “KTH maintains a high degree of profound confidentiality regarding patient’s clinical information as it is routine standard. But we reaffirm that he has been under thorough professional care. The details of his disease and prognosis are well explained to the patient and his relatives.”

While the tests had been carried out, doctors delayed surgery due to a worsening pulmonary condition he had developed.

