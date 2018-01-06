PASDEC, UET ink MoU on R&D in marble, granite sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC), Friday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the university of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar to promote research and development in marble and granite mining and reverse engineering of mining machinery.

This will help UET researchers with a conducive environment brining in diverse thoughts and new perspectives in engineering and technology in the field of Marble and Granite sector of Pakistan.

On behalf of PASDEC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zahid Maqsood Sheikh signed the MoU while UET was represented by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain.

The MoU entails collaboration for the development of Marble and Granite Sector of Pakistan in improving existing industry practices while providing platform for Research and Development support using the academia’s facilities.

Under the agreement, the university will take part in the projects indicated by PASDEC to carry out R&D to improve the orthodox process in Marble and Granite Sector and to share expertise to develop quarrying techniques using the University’s facilities and provide PASDEC with a useful solution/way out which may help in reshaping the current industry practices in the fields of, but not limited to, modern quarrying methods, waste management, development of Industrial Estates, Machinery Pools, warehouses and other projects.

CEO PASDEC, Zahid Maqsood Sheikh said that signing of the memorandum would enable the two organizations to deepen their cooperation in the area of Research and Development to improve the orthodox processes in Marble and Granite Sector and to share expertise to develop quarrying techniques.

The two organizations will also focus on reverse engineering so that mining machines could be manufactured locally and would also be available on compatible prices.

He added that PASDEC has introduced modern extraction and development techniques for up-gradation of Marble and Granite Sector of Pakistan and established mechanized quarries. PASDEC is also facilitating the private sector through provision of mining machines as well as arranging participation in the international events like EXPO PAKISTAN and Build Asia to promote and showcase their products.