PASDEC offers collaboration in up gradation of marble, granite sector to Sindh

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC), a company established by the Ministry of Industries & Production to uplift the Marble & Granite sector of the country, Zahid Maqsood Sheikh, offered array of projects of marble and granite to Sindh Government which will have a long lasting effect on provincial exports in particular and the country in general.

He was giving a presentation to Provincial Minister of Minerals, Sohail Anwar Khan Sial on marble and granite sector development in a meeting. He highlighted the potential of dimensional stone sector of the Province and said that Pakistan Stone Development Company has expertise in the development of marble and granite sector of over a decade which the company is ready to offer.