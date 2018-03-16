PASDEC inks MoU with El-Paso in marble, granite sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

With an objective to enhance cooperation and carry out different joint venture projects in the Marble and Granite sector of Pakistan, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) and El Paso Technology Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited–a business development company of the JS group of companies.

The MOU has been signed by Zahid Maqsood Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer- PASDEC and Syed Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer of the JS Energy during a signing ceremony that took place at the PASDEC Head Office in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Maqsood Sheikh said that the country has enormous reserves of Marble and Granite and PASDEC is keen to play its role in the development of the sector in collaboration with the private sector.

He also highlighted that such collaborations and partnerships with the private sector are essential in order to turn around and introduce best practices in the marble and granite sector of the country.