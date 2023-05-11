PASDEC calls on all stakeholders to sit together to steer Pakistan out of crisis

Business community of Pakistan is bearing the brunt of worst economic crisis and political quagmire and now it is need of the hour for all stakeholders to sit together to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

Khadim Hussain, member board of directors of the Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) urged the leadership from across the political divide to resolve issues at the earliest and provide a conducive atmosphere for the revival of ailing economy.

In a statement, Hussain, who is also executive committee member of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis, and the ever-increasing trade deficit and fast depleting foreign exchange reserves are a matter of concern.

Businesses are facing difficulties even in managing day to day affairs. The situation is only going from bad to worse due to the prolonged political unrest, he said, adding that we first need to make our own house in order as political instability directly affects economy and businesses.

Hussain mentioned that prevailing scenario is not only affecting foreign direct investment but also discouraging local enterprises in implementing plans of expansion.

To end the crisis, both the opposition and the ruling coalition partners should sit together for national interest, he said, urgeing the government to devise a doable strategy for revival of economy and businesses after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

In the prevailing tough situation of global economic meltdown, he said, the government should provide proper handholding and practical support to the enterprises so that they could play due role in revival of national economy.