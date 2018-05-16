Pasban holds demo against allowing US diplomat leaving country

Staff Reporter

Pasban-e-Pakistan here Tuesday staged a protest demo in front of the Karachi Press Club against allowing a US diplomat leaving the country, who had killed a Pakistani citizen in a traffic accident in Islamabad.

Addressing the demo, Pasban President Altaf Shakoor regretted that the Pakistani government allowed US diplomat Colonel Joseph leaving Pakistan without striking a deal for repatriation of the daughter of the nation, Dr Aafia Siddiqui. He said this decision of the government is hasty and shameful. He said these decisions show that the rulers are telling lies about shunning the American slavery.