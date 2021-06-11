Pasban-e-Hurriyat holds anti-India rally in Muzaffarabad

Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir at Kohala in Muzaffarabad to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, including Tufail Mattoo and the victims of Chota Bazaar massacre.

The participants of the rally marched on Muzaffarabad-Islamabad main highway.

They set on fire the Indian flag while chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The participants of the rally carried placards and banners with pictures of the martyrs of Chhota Bazaar and Tufail Matoo.

The rally was addressed by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Latif Abbasi, political and social leader Javed Ahmad Mughal, Vice Chairman PeH Usman Ali Hashim, Maulana Muhammad Zarif Abbasi and others.

Speakers on the occasion said that on this very day, the Indian forces had indiscriminately opened fire on innocent civilians in Chhota Bazaar and killed 32 civilians and injured dozens. They deplored that Indian forces’ personnel had repeatedly attacked civilians in the occupied territory.

“It is unfortunate that the international community and the international human rights organizations have not taken any significant action against this open terrorism of Indian forces and killing of unarmed civilians,” they lamented.