Parvez Elahi takes oath as Punjab CM

Islamabad: Following the historic decision of the Supreme Court to overturn the deputy speaker’s ruling, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi finally took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in the wee hours of Wednesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Parvez Elahi at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadar.

ایوان صدر میں وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الٰہی کی تقریب حلف برداری pic.twitter.com/Yg3Ne4rlEk — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) July 26, 2022

The Supreme Court had initially directed Governor of Punjab Baligh ur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi. However, he excused himself from performing this duty.

The Supreme Court, in an 11-page short order, said, “We find that the understanding and implementation of the said short judgment as well as the provisions of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution by the Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Lahore (Respondent No.1) was patently incorrect and erroneous and cannot be sustained.”

The order then declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza’s 179.

