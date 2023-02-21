Parvez Elahi joins PTI as rift in Q-League deepens

LAHORE – Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and ten other PML-Q leaders joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as Chaudhrys of Gujrat parted ways amid ongoing political tussle.

Elahi, a close ally of PTI Chief Imran Khan, made the announcement at a presser along with Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister. Chaudhry reiterated his support for PTI chief Imran Khan, who is facing a flurry of cases.

During the presser, the PTI leader felicitate Elahi and commended his role.

The recent development comes as party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain canceled the basic party membership of Elahi, and informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the development.

Elahi earlier failed to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him earlier this year.

In January, he hinted at the possible merger of PML-Q with PTI as differences emerged between Shujaat and Elahi.

More to follow…