Parvez Elahi connects return of Moonis Elahi from abroad with Nawaz’s

Lahore: Former chief minister Parvez Elahi linked the return of his son, Moonis Elahi, from abroad with that of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to reports, Moonis left for Spain in the last week of December 2022. He is still living there “to avoid political victimisation in the country”.

Speaking at a press conference along with Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Ishtiaq A Khan and Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn in Lahore, Parvez Elahi said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had gone to London to seek fresh instructions from Nawaz Sharif against the Supreme Court.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government was “playing with the country,” the former chief minister claimed, adding that the Sharif brothers were actually sitting in London to plan plots against the judiciary.

“If anyone wants to stay in this country, he should get bail. We pay tribute to the judiciary which has saved the system of the country until now,” Elahi said, adding that had there been no judiciary in the country, it would have been very difficult to live here.

In response to a question on the raid on his home, Elahi said that while the court had exonerated the unlawful raid, he had not.

He added that policemen broke into his house and stole the visitors’ motorcycles, wallets, and cell phones. More than 17 cases had been filed against him, according to him, and 20 of his people were still in jail.