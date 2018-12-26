Parveen Shakir’s 24th death anniversary today

The 24th death anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir would be observed on December 26 who was one of the female poetess regarded as pioneers in defying tradition by expressing the “female experience” in Urdu poetry.

Born on 24 November 1952 in Karachi, Parveen Shakir was a self-made woman and adopted purely eastern style in her poems. She not only expressed her feelings but also of working women. Her famous poetry books include “Khushbu”, Mah-e-Tamam “Sad-Barg, Khud’ kalaami” and Inkar. Spontaneity in expression was the hallmark of her poetry that mesmerized the youth especially girls.

Parveen played greater role in depiction of romanticism in her poetic work. She portrayed the issues related to the women. Parveen Shakir started writing at an early age and published her first volume of poetry, Khushbu (Fragrance).—APP

Share on: WhatsApp