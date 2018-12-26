Parveen Shakir’s 24th death anniversary observed

Staff Reporter

Another year passed in memory of the great poetess of delicate feelings, Parveen Shakir who left this mortal world for her eternal abode some twenty-four years ago. Her fans gathered in the H-8 graveyard in the cold wintry day of December on Wednesday to warm their hearts with her everlasting couplets.

Shakir, who lived most of her days in Islamabad and died here too composing poems representing women and women’s feelings.

On this occasion, rich tributes were paid to the great poetess of modern times.

It was her 24th death anniversary and the credit to relive her memory goes to her fast friend and former federal secretary Parveen Qadir Agha who organizes annual visit to the graveyard and Fateha in her memory. She is also running a trust under her name Parveen Shakir Trust (PST). Executive Secretary of the Pakistan Youth Hostels Association (PYHA) former Ambassador Qazi Humayun, colleagues and contemporary poets of Parveen Shakir besides a large number of her admirers had also come to pay her respects.

Parveen Shakir’s poetry collections “Khushbu” and others are among the best sellers even today. She was officer of Income Tax group in Islamabad and met a fatal accident that claimed her life on Dec 26, 1994 while she was on her way to office. At that time, she was only 42.

A group of poets, writers and scholars led by Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio visited the H-8 graveyard and offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Parveen Shakir. Director General PAL Dr Rashid Hameed, Chairperson Parveen Shakir Trust (PST) Parveen Qadir Agha, poet Anjum Khaliq, poet Wafa Chishti, Mumtaz Athar, Prof Qaisera Alvi, Afshan Abbasi, Shakeel Akhtar, Naseem Sehar, Ali Akbar Abbas, Ali Yasir, Hassan Abbas Raza, Malik Mehar Ali, Naseerud Din, Azar Saeed, Masood Iqbal Hashmi, Arshad Mehmood, Saeed Sahi members of the PST and workers of the PAL were also present on the occasion.

Her fans lauded the literary contribution of the late poetess, adding she was still alive in the hearts and minds of people and her literary contribution would long be remembered.

