Parveen Shakir Trust to confer literary awards today

Zubair Qureshi

The Parveen Shakir Trust (PST) is organizing its annual function here on Saturday (today) at the National Library Auditorium, Islamabad. The programme will begin at 3.30 p.m. and there will be two segments of the event. First, being the Annual Award Distribution Ceremony, awards will be given in poetry and fiction.

Secondly, eminent personalities from various fields of life and genres of literature will be invited to celebrate and light up memories of the great names of Urdu literature, poets and writers. They will be lighting a candle each as a tribute to the celebrated poet or writer on this occasion.

Among the noted personalities who will light up the candles in front of celebrated poets and writers include Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khurshid Shah, Sen Maula Bux Chandyo, Mrs Nargis Sethi and Saleem Sethi, Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, Mrs Hameeda Shaheen and Dr Ziaul Hassan, Sen Raza Rabbani, Dr Hamid Atiq Sarwar and Mrs Amina Hassan, Mrs Abida Malik and Dr Saleem Malik, Begum Humaira Mutafa and Mr Mustafa Kasuri, Dr Samina Amin Qadir and Dr Khurram Qadir and Syed Hasnain Haider.

The Parveen Shakir Aks-e-Khushboo Award for Poetry, 2017 will be given to Saeed Shariq whose book of poems ‘Saya’ or ‘Reflection’ has won critics’ appreciation. Parveen Shakir’s Best Fiction Award 2017 will go to the veteran parliamentarian and a strong believer in Federalism Mr Raza Rabbani for his debut ‘Invisible People’.

The book too has been applauded by many national and international journals and attracted the attention of the readers. Perveen Shakir Trust Members’ Choice Award 2017 will go to an emerging poet Jia Shah whose collection of poems ‘Bab-e-Gul Mai Hawa Ka Biyan’ has recently hit the bookstores.