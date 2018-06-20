Party of change

The incident involving a rich businessman supposedly on black list, yet managing to depart Pakistan, just because he was accompanying PTI chief Imran Khan on chartered private executive jet to perform Umrah has disappointed thousands like me who had faith in the slogan of change given by this party. This is same black list on which an American military attaché with diplomatic immunity could manage to depart from Pakistan after almost two weeks of intense diplomatic arm twisting by American Administration and facade of a Diyat/blood-money understanding with aggrieved family members.

For change to come about there is only one thing that needs to be done and that is Writ of Law must prevail and every individual is considered equal before law. This country has deviated from vision of its Founding Fathers – Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal. These were men of integrity, character and principles, who were not blinded by greed, nor did they believe in living luxurious life at state expense or party funds. Just review choice of friends they had, all men of letters, committed to a cause. The least that is expected of Imran Khan is to accept that he has erred because to “Err Is Human”.

ANEELA CHANDIO

Sukkur

