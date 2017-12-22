Party Manifesto: Bilawal calls CEC meeting on Dec 26

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called meeting of party’s central executive committee at Naudero House on December 26 to make important decisions regarding party’s manifesto.

During the meeting preparations for 10th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto who was assassinated at Liaquat Bagh Rawlpindi on December 27, 2007, would also be finalized.

Bilawal and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will address the public rally held at Garhi Khuda Buksh on December 27 to mark the 10th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Orignally published by INP