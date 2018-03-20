Party has curbed right to differ: Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD, : Former Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) leader Chaudhry Nisar stated that he always opined not to adopt policy of confrontation with the country’s top court.

Nisar made these articulations during an interview with a private television channel.

“Nawaz Sharif must follow the legal path over his concerns pertaining to court’s verdict. Sharif has been brainwashed that party would garner sympathy if he is jailed. Contrary to that, opposite will happen”, asserted Nisar.

“The verdict of the apex court must be implemented in its true letter and spirit. If the verdict of Supreme Court is wrong, the onus lies with us as we took the case (Panama Papers case) to the court. I was the only one in the party who opposed the strategy of taking the case to apex court”, claimed Nisar.

While responding to a question on freedom of speech within the ruling party, Nisar claimed that act of practicing difference of opinion had been curbed completely.

On a question pertaining to former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf, Nisar revealed that federal government had allowed Musharraf to leave the country as a result of written agreement. He said, “The legal counsel of Pervez Musharraf had assured SC of his return after medical treatment. So the onus lies with apex court, not us (PMLN)”.

Nisar termed Raza Rabbani as the best Senate chairman in Pakistan’s history and deplored appointment of Saleem Mandviwalla as Senate deputy chairman.

On questions about Imran Khan, Nisar stated that he had informed former premier Nawaz Sharif that he couldn’t unleash personal criticism on PTI chairman. He dismissed rumors about having contacts with Khan.

He reiterated that he wouldn’t be part of any decision aimed at awarding highest position of the party to Maryam Nawaz.

Orignally published by NNI