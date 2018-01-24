Party authorises Imran to take decision on resignations

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A meeting of Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaaf (PTI) Tuesday gave the authority to its Chairman Imran Khan to decide on the resignations from assemblies.

A session of PTI’s CEC held earlier concluded that Imran’s decision on resignations of party members from the assemblies will be final.

During the meeting, committee members also proposed suggestions for nominations on party tickets for the upcoming general elections.

The CEC approved during the session the process for concluding the party’s membership drive and passed motions of solidarity with Palestine and Kashmir.

According to sources, two factions in the party seemed to have emerged- one in favour of resignations from the assembly, and the other strongly opposed to it.

The group opposed to resignations from assemblies and dissolving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa legislature was of the view that PTI would not be able to claim its share in the caretaker government if it takes the extreme measure, sources said.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah earlier said on Monday that after Imran’s statements denouncing the parliament, the resignations of the party’s lawmakers should have come immediately.

At the joint opposition rally on January 17 in Lahore, Imran had cursed the parliament for allowing Nawaz Sharif’s re-election as the party head after his disqualification by the apex court.