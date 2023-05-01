Parts of city receive heavy rain

Several areas of Karachi received heavy rain on Monday evening turning the weather in the metropolis pleasant. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rains and thunderstorms in the port city and other parts of Sindh.

Several areas of Karachi including Malir Halt, university road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Model Colony, Airport and Gulzar-e-Hijri and its surrounding areas received heavy showers in the evening.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said that Karachi is likely to receive light rain with thunderstorms from today evening till night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) officials, sez breeze likely be restored in Karachi from today’s evening and there will be no more chances of rain in the port city on Tuesday and Wednesday. After light rain in the metropolis today, the weather will remain hot for the next two days, the PMD said in its weather advisory.