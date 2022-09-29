Partly cloudy weather to prevail in country

The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated light rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts. During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mainly partly cloudy and dry in most parts of the province.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/22, Chitral 32/14, Timergara 32/21, Dir 29/14, Mirkhani 35/14, Kalam 24/08, Drosh 33/17, Saidu Sharif 31/18, Pattan 35/20, Malamjabba 18/10, Takht Bhai 24/23, Kakul 28/16, Balakot 31/17, Parachinar 28/11, Bannu 36/22,Cherat 29/16, D.I. Khan 35/25, Risalpur 34/24, Kohat 34/23. The highest temperature recorded in the province was 36°C in Bannu.—APP